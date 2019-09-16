Mafia: Chapter One teaser: Arun Vijay's lion locks horns with Prasanna's hyena in Tamil action entertainer

The teaser of the Tamil film Mafia: Chapter One was released on Monday. The film, directed by Karthick Naren, will see Arun Vijay lock horns with Prasanna, as per the teaser.

The teaser seems to be a war of words between the two principal characters. However, instead of engaging in a dialogue, both of them break the fourth wall and address their arguments directly to the audience by facing the camera and mouthing their dialogues. The scenes of them in action, with lethal guns, fast cars and all that jazz, intersperse their respective monologues.

Arun claims he is like a lion, the king of the jungle, who hunts his prey by confronting them. He adds his strength is rage and strength, just like those of a lion. However, Prasanna, presumably the primary antagonist of the film, claims he is similar to the hyena, the 'beast' who banks on strategy to remain on top of the food chain. While the motive of both the creatures is to hunt, it will be interesting to watch who wins this fight to the throne of the jungle.

Arun had announced Tamil filmmaker AR Murugadoss would launch the teaser on Monday at 6 pm. Murugadoss had taken to Twitter and released the teaser online.

As per the given credits, Priya Bhavani Shankar serves as the leading lady of the film. The title of the Lyca Productions project suggests this is the first instalment of what looks like an action franchise. While the project is currently being filmed, no release date has been announced for the same yet. Watch the teaser here.

Updated Date: Sep 16, 2019 19:42:08 IST