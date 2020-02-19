You are here:

Trance trailer sees Fahadh Faasil as a wealthy businessman; Malayalam film to release on 20 February

The trailer of the upcoming Malayalam feature Trance released only days before the theatrical release. Starring Fahadh Faasil, the Trance trailer sees his character (Viju Prasad) as a wealthy man with an extraordinary lifestyle and an equally suave attitude. The main character seems to suffer from a god complex, considering his is a rags-to-riches story.

“He has received a lot of awards, received several recognitions, he owns educational institutions, luxury apartments in the heart of Kochi, estates in Munnar and Bangalore, investments in international corporate companies, luxurious cars, two private jets, Viju Prasad is a business tycoon,” the trailer begins with this information through a voice-over of the character played by Soubin Shahir.

Having made a name for himself, Faasil's character now takes pride in his worldly possessions. In a scene, when a reporter asks him if he owns a private jet, he is quick to correct him saying he has two of them.

Fahadh's Viju Prasad is a motivational trainer in the movie.

Check out the trailer of Trance

Director Anwar Rasheed, Trance has Amal Neerad cranking the camera. The script for the film has been penned by debutant Vincent Vadakkan, while Praveen Prabhakar has been roped in as the editor.

The film also has an impressive supporting cast, including Nazriya Nazim, Soubin Shahir, Vinayakan, Gautham Menon, Chemban Vinod Jose, and Dileesh Pothan among others.

Trance was initially scheduled to hit theatres on 14 February but got postponed owing to censorship formalities. The film is now slated to release on 20 February.

Updated Date: Feb 19, 2020 08:47:27 IST