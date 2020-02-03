Bhoot: The Haunted Ship trailer sees Vicky Kaushal trapped in a terrifying abandoned ship

Th first trailer of Vicky Kaushal's horror film, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship has been released. The film is directed by debutant Bhanu Pratap Singh, who previously assisted Shashank Khaitan on Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014). Also starring Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana, the trailer hardly shared any glimpses of the actors.

The trailer, in dark and monotone hues, introduces Kaushal's character as a surveying officer Prithvi. He is assigned to look into the case of an abandoned ship which mysteriously landed at the shores of Mumbai. Curious to understand what went wrong with the ship, Prithvi begins his investigation which is now being dubbed as the 'haunted ship'. Unbeknownst to him, there are a bunch of horrors, including the ghost of a young girl, that haunts the ship, who have now begun to surface.

Midway through the trailer, we also see Prithvi lying in a hospital bed, where doctors tell him that he is hallucinating. Throughout the clip, we witness the general tropes of horrors such as ghosts crawling backwards on walls, people opening doors to have the spirit lunge at them, squeaky dolls and also kids running across the halls.

Check out the trailer here

Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship, is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Shashank Khaitan and Apoorva Mehta. Khaitan had claimed that their main intention with the upcoming film is to develop it into a series (which might also include horror comedies).

The production house also approached Ram Gopal Varma to buy the rights of the title Bhoot, since he made the 2003 horror film starring Urmila Matondkar. Karan extended his thanks to Varma in a statement, mentioning that with Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship, the makers at Dharma would "aspire to make sure the title is in the right hands of horror.”

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is slated to release on 21 February

Updated Date: Feb 03, 2020 14:59:44 IST