Trailer of Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju to be launched simultaneously across five cities via live video conference

Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju, starring Ranbir Kapoor, is being eagerly awaited. Ever since the teaser released — with Kapoor playing Dutt quite perfectly — the curiosity around the film has been building up. With posters depicting each stage of Dutt's tumultuous life releasing every day, Sanju has been able to grab the attention of cine-goers.

The trailer of the film is scheduled to be released on 30 May. According to a report by DNA, the trailer will be launched simultaneously across five cities namely — Delhi, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Kolkata and Mumbai.

The main press event is slated to be held in Mumbai, where the trailer of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer will be unveiled. Concurrently, the trailer will also be launched at PVR Delhi, PVR Ahmedabad, Jagran in Lucknow and Radio Mirchi in Kolkata — all via live video conference.

The DNA report also suggests that due to the live video conference platform, Q&A sessions will also be arranged between the makers and the media from the respective cities.

The makers have already shown — through the posters — Dutt's various close relationships — with his father, friend, lover etc. The latest poster, featuring Anushka Sharma, is still unclear, in regards to what character she plays in the film.

It is already known that Paresh Rawal plays Sunil Dutt in the film, while Manisha Koirala essays the part of Nargis. Other actors include Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, to name a few.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios, Sanju is slated for a 29 June release.

Updated Date: May 30, 2018 10:17 AM