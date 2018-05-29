Sanju: Anushka Sharma debuts her look in new poster alongside an older, glum-looking Ranbir Kapoor

After exploring Kumar Gaurav and Sanjay Dutt's friendship in the previous poster, another Sanju poster has been released. The poster introduces a curly-haired Anushka Sharma and a middle-aged Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt.

#SanjuTrailer launches tomorrow [30 May 2018]… Anushka Sharma features in a pivotal role in the much-awaited #Sanju... Rajkumar Hirani directs... 29 June 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/fhBWDFLTkf — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 29, 2018

In Sanju, Anushka Sharma plays the role of a journalist and biographer. Interestingly, the actor-producer had also played a similar role in Rajkumar Hirani's 2014 satirical comedy, PK. In the poster, Anushka debuts blue contact lenses. With Ranbir looking glum in the background, you get a sense that Anushka's character makes an entry at a point when things aren't going great for the troubled actor.

Talking about her character, Hirani had told DNA in an earlier interview, "She plays Abhijat Joshi (writer) and me rolled into one. It is through her narrative that we tell the story. We needed a link to bind our plot and Anushka is that link."

Apart from Anushka, Sanju also stars Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor and Karishma Tanna. While Maniska Koirala plays Sanjay's mother, Nargis Dutt, Dia Mirza plays Maanayata, his wife. Details about Sonam and Karishma's character have not been revealed so far.

Sanju is slated to release on 29 June.

Updated Date: May 29, 2018 14:49 PM