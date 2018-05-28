Sanju poster with Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal: Hirani explores Sanjay Dutt, Kumar Gaurav's friendship

After dropping a poster featuring Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt, the makers of Sanju, have released another poster.

The new poster sheds light on one of the most important friendships that Sanjay formed in his initial days. Featuring Vicky Kaushal, presumably as Kumar Gaurav and Ranbir as Sanjay, the new poster shows the two best friends sitting in a retro club.

The friends... New poster of #Sanju... Features Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal... #SanjuTrailer on 30 May 2018... 29 June 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/uV9TVLj3iI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 28, 2018

Their outfits bring back memories of the '80s when leather jackets and sideburns were the all the rage.

Not only is Kumar Gaurav one of Sanjay's closest friends, he is also married to his sister, Namrata Dutt. He made his Bollywood debut with the 1981 film, Love Story, which was produced by his actor father, Rajendra Kumar.

On the professional front, Sanjay and Kumar have also appeared in two blockbusters together — Kaante and Naam. Although Kumar's first film was a blockbuster hit with men trying to recreate his lover boy image, he had little luck at the box office thereafter. Kaante, which was a huge hit, remains his last Bollywood film.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza. The film is slated to release on 29 June, 2018.

Updated Date: May 28, 2018 11:49 AM