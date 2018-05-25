Sanju poster reunites Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam after 11 years; Saawariya stars strike a filmy pose

Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju has released a new poster which reunites a couple with all sorts of nostalgia factor.

The poster reveals Sonam Kapoor as one of Sanjay Dutt's love interests in the film. It is unclear which precise person Sonam will portray but it is speculated that she is an amalgamation of Dutt's various love interests over the years.

In the poster Sonam is twisting Ranbir's arm as he strikes a pose. It seems to be from the early part of Dutt's career as he sports the hairdo from the Rocky part of his career. The poster also references the line the film has been pushing all through: One Man... Many Lives.

Sonam and Ranbir Kapoor made their debut together in the 2007 Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Saawariya. Both of them have since gone on to become leading actors in the industry with multiple hits to their name.

The trailer of Sanju will release on 30 May. The teaser has already piqued audience interest in the movie, which showcases the highs and lows during various phases of the actor's life.

Ranbir stars in Sanju as Sanjay Dutt, while Manisha Koirala is playing the part of his mother Nargis Dutt and Paresh Rawal will be stepping into the shoes of Sanjay's father, Sunil Dutt.

