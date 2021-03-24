Trailer of Bakkiyaraj Kannan's Sulthan, featuring Karthi, Rashmika Mandanna, released

Sulthan is scheduled to release in theatres on 2 April.

The trailer of Karthi's action entertainer Sulthan was released earlier today (24 March).

Directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, Sulthan has Vivek – Mervin's music composition, with Sathyan Sooryan for cinematography and Ruben for editing.

Bankrolled by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Prabhu under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna in her Kollywood debut, Yogi Babu, Napolean and Lal among others.

Check out the trailer here

Dedicating #Sulthan trailer to all my fans who have been cheering and supporting me all the time. Love you all! Here it is!#SulthanTrailer - https://t.co/Twam1DKN6q #SulthanFromApril2 — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) March 24, 2021

The team had wrapped up Sulthan in October 2020. Karthi had tweeted a picture of the entire production team to announce the news.

Mandanna had also expressed her gratitude to the crew. She said it was "one of the sweetest teams" she had ever worked with. "Apart from shooting in tough locations and me constantly falling sick, I had always had fun on this set.”

Meanwhile, Karthi was last seen in Thambi (2019) with Jyothika, which was directed by Jeethu Joseph. He is currently a part of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, which is being shot in Hyderabad. The ensemble cast of this historical-drama film includes Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayaram, Vikram Prabhu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others, reports The News Minute.

On the other hand, Mandanna is set to make her Hindi film debut with Mission Majnu, starring actor Sidharth Malhotra in lead. She will be next seen in Sukumar's Pushpa alongside Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil.

Sulthan is scheduled to hit the screens on 2 April.