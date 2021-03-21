Fahadh Faasil confirmed to play villain role in Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa will release in theatres on 13 August

In what can be termed as a massive development for Allu Arjun's upcoming feature Pushpa, the Malayalam 'powerhouse' of talent Fahadh Faasil has been roped in as villain for the film.

The film, directed by Sukumar, revolves around the smuggling of red sandalwood and the lives of those who are intricately associated with the illegal trade. It was previously reported that Vijay Sethupathi, was initially roped in as the antagonist but walked out of the project citing date issues.

Check out the announcement here

According to a report by India Today, the film was supposed to release last year but got postponed due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna resumed the film's shoot after almost seven months of lockdown and major portions were shot at Maredumilli forest in Andhra Pradesh.

The much-awaited film will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages. The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, with cinematography and editing by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and Karthika Srinivas respectively.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, Pushpa will release in theatres on 13 August.