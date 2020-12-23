Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna roped in for Ronnie Screwvala's thriller Mission Majnu

Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, Mission Manju is slated to go on floors in February 2021.

Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna are set to star in an upcoming espionage thriller, Mission Majnu. Backed by RSVP Movies and Guilty by Association, the film is said to be inspired by real events set in the 1970s and will tell the story of India's most courageous mission.

Written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja the film stars Malhotra as a RAW agent who leads the mission.

