Karthi to complete Jeethu Joseph, Bakkiyaraj Kannan's films before starting Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan

After the blockbuster success of Kadaikutty Singam last year, which registered more theatrical footfalls in Tamil Nadu than Superstar Rajinikanth's big-budget gangster drama Kaala, Karthi's first release of 2019, Dev, bit the dust at the box-office and was heavily panned by critics. Now, Karthi has lined-up promising projects back to back and is working round the clock to finish them all before joining the sets of auteur Mani Ratnam's ambitious epic Ponniyin Selvan.

Karthi is currently shooting for Malayalam filmmaker Jeethu Joseph's untitled project in Goa. The project went on floors in Goa on Sunday and stars Jyotika in a significant role. This yet-untitled film marks the first on-screen collaboration Karthi and his sister-in-law Jyotika, who reportedly play siblings in the story. Veteran actor Sathyaraj, who was also part of Karthi's Kadaikutty Singam, plays his father in the movie.

Thrilled to share screen space with Anni for the first time & looking forward to work with #JeethuJoseph sir. #Sathyaraj sir brings more strength to us. With all your blessings shoot begins today. #Jyotika @govind_vasantha @rdrajasekar @ansononline #ParallelMindsFilms pic.twitter.com/uqPWoCnygr — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) April 27, 2019

The film is jointly produced by Viacom 18 Studios and Jyotika's brother Suraj under the banner Parallel Minds Productions. Anson Paul, known for his roles in Remo, and Abrahaminte Santhathikal, is playing the antagonist in the movie, which is tipped to be a thriller drama. The film is scheduled to hit screens in October 2019. While Govind Vasantha, who delivered a sensational album in 96, has been roped in to score the music for the film, lensman RD Rajasekhar will crank up the camera.

Jyotika has also wrapped up projects in quick succession post the release of Kaatrin Mozhi. Her film with Gulaebaghavali director Kalyan has her sharing the screen space with veteran actress Revathy and is produced by her husband Suriya under his home banner 2D Entertainment. Her other film with debutant director Raj is bankrolled by SR Prabhu's Dream Warrior Pictures.

Meanwhile, Karthi has already wrapped up the first schedule of his another untitled film with Remo director Bakkiyaraj Kannan. The movie marks the Tamil debut of actress Rashmika Mandanna, one of the most in-demand actresses down South. SR Prabhu's Dream Warrior Pictures, who bankrolled Karthi's super-hit investigative thriller Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, is producing the film. Composer duo Vivek-Mervin has been signed to score the music.

The yet-untitled film went on floors in the second week of March, and the team is now shooting portions involving supporting actors in Karthi's absence. Rashmika has also completed a fair share of her scenes in the film in Chennai. Karthi is expected to join the team again after shooting for some significant portions in Jeethu Joseph's ongoing movie. Sathya Sooryan is handling the cinematography for the film, which will be edited by Ruben.

Karthi's next immediate release would be action thriller Kaithi, one of the most awaited films in Tamil this year. The film marks the sophomore feature of director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who delivered the breakout hit Maanagaram in 2017. The story of the film happens in just four hours and has been primarily shot during the night. Pon Parthiban, known for his work as a dialogue writer on films such as Brindhavanam, Uppu Karuvaadu, and Kaatrin Mozhi, has written the dialogues. The movie is currently in the final stages of post-production and is gearing up for release in the second half of the year.

Karthi is planning to complete both films with Bakkiyaraj Kannan and Jeethu Joseph before moving on to Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, for which he has reportedly allotted a bulk call sheet of 100 days. Ponniyin Selvan is one of the long-elusive dream projects of Tamil cinema and a lot of personalities like Kamal Haasan, Bharathiraja and even MGR tried to make it but failed.

Karthi will reportedly essay the role of Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan in the film, which features a star-studded cast involving Nayanthara, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh, and Aishwarya Rai. Produced by Lyca, Ponniyin Selvan is being planned as a two-part film and will have music composed by AR Rahman.

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2019 19:02:01 IST

