Sulthan, Karthi, Rashmika Mandana's Tamil movie, wraps up shoot

Sulthan makers are aiming to release Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna's film 'on a festive date soon.'

FP Trending October 08, 2020 14:04:34 IST
The shooting for the upcoming Tamil movie Sulthan has been completed. Karthi tweeted a picture of the entire team behind the production earlier today to announce the news. Calling the film one of his “biggest productions so far,” Karthi said the idea behind the story continues to excite him even today.

Check out the announcement below

The news comes few days after producer SR Prabhu tweeted saying that 90 percent of the shoot, as well as major edit for Sulthan, was over. He had mentioned that there were “no plans on the release yet.”

Here's the tweet

The producer also posted the same unit picture and said that Sulthan has been a “wonderful experience.” He touted the project as a “family entertainer” and said that the makers were aiming at releasing the movie “on a festive date soon.”

Rashmika Mandanna, who is the female lead of the film, also expressed her gratitude for having worked on the project. She said it was "one of the sweetest teams" she had ever worked with. "Apart from shooting in tough locations and me constantly falling sick, I had always had fun on this set.”

Sulthan will mark the actress’ debut venture in the Tamil film industry. After consolidating herself in the Kannada and Telugu film fraternity, now she will be looking forward to her Tamil maiden film. According to Times of India, the actress was rumoured to have signed another Tamil project but no details have surfaced in the matter. She will be next seen in the Dhruva Sarja-starrer Kannada film Pogaru. The report also suggested that the actress is considering stepping into the Hindi film industry.

Updated Date: October 08, 2020 14:04:34 IST

TAGS:

