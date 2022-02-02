Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi will release in Indian cinemas on 25 February.

The trailer of Alia Bhatt’s much-anticipated movie Gangubai Kathiawadi will release on 4 February, actor took to social media to announce. Bhatt also shared a new poster of the upcoming film, which is set to hit theatres on 25 February.

Gangubai Kathiawadi was earlier scheduled to release in 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi. The biographical crime drama sees Bhatt portray the titular character, who was one of the most powerful madams in Mumbai’s Kamathipura in the 1960s.

The film also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Seema Pahwa and will feature Ajay Devgn and Huma Qureshi in guest appearances. According to India Today, Devgn will be essaying the role of a gangster who falls in love with Bhatt’s character.

The shooting of the film was completed in June last year, after several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors. Bhatt took to her Instagram account to share pictures from the set of Gangubai Kathiawadi and thanked Bhansali and the crew. She also stated that the movie was a “gigantic life-changing experience" for her. The movie marks the first collaboration between Bhansali and Bhatt.

Bhansali is also co-producing Gangubai Kathiawadi with Jayantilal Gada’s Pen India Ltd. The movie will be screened at the upcoming 72nd Berlin International Film Festival this month.

Apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhatt is also awaiting the release of her film RRR, also co-produced by Pen India Limited. The film stars NTR, Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles and has been directed by SS Rajamouli of Baahubali fame. Bhatt is also gearing up for the release of her film Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh.

She will also feature in Farhan Akhtar’s road trip film Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif.