Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's Acharya is releasing on 29 April to avoid a clash with SS Rajamouli's RRR, which to scheduled to release on 25 March

Acharya

South megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Acharya is set to release in cinema halls on 29 April, makers announced on Monday.

The Telugu action drama, also starring Chiranjeevi’s actor-son Ram Charan, was earlier scheduled to open theatrically on 4 February, but was pushed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Acharya is produced by Charan and Niranjan Reddy under their banner Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment.

The makers said since filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited period actioner RRR is releasing on 25 March, they have mutually agreed to come a month after the film.

RRR stars Jr NTR and Charan. It is a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century -- Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR).

The pan-Indian project is scheduled to release in five languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. It marks actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn’s Telugu debut.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Sarkaru Vaari Paata, starring Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh, is slated to release on 12 May. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is directed by Parasuram Petla.

Bheemla Nayak

PAWAN KALYAN: 'BHEEMLA NAYAK' BLOCKS TWO RELEASE DATES... The much-awaited #Telugu film #BheemlaNayak - starring #PawanKalyan and #RanaDaggubati - has blocked two release dates: 25 Feb and 1 April 2022... OFFICIAL STATEMENT... pic.twitter.com/gGUZhNFaBO — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 31, 2022

Bheemla Nayak producers Sithara Entertainments on Monday announced that the Pawan Kalyan film has blocked two release dates – 25 February and 1 April. “As we have always promised, Bheemla Nayak will be a massive theatrical experience. So, we have to wait for the pandemic to subside for presenting it in the theatres for you all. We intend to release the movie on 25th February or 1st April, whenever the situation improves,” a statement from the makers read.

Bheemla Nayak is a remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which starred Prithviraj and Biju Menon. Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments, the Telugu remake stars Kalyan, Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon.

F3

Director Anil Ravipudi on Monday announced that F3 is all set to release on 28 April 28.

Earlier, the film was slated to release on 25 February. However, it got delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

F3 is a sequel to the 2019 release titled F2: Fun and Frustration. The film will see Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada reprising their roles.