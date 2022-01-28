Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt, to have theatrical release on 25 February
Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi is adapted from Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai.
Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt, is set to be released in theatres on 25 February, Pen Studios confirmed.
The crime drama, adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai, is backed by Bhansali Productions and Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited.
The period film features Bhatt in the title role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.
The film was earlier scheduled to arrive in cinema halls on 11 September 2020 but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Seema Pahwa and has cameo appearances by Ajay Devgn and Huma Qureshi
