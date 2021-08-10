In other announcements, Gurindher Chadha announces a Bollywood-inspired musical while Pratik Gandhi boards yet-untitled film backed by Bhushan Kumar and Hansal Mehta

With the pandemic restrictions starting to ease in India and different parts of the world, the entertainment industry has started to roll out new films and TV shows.

Here are the updates:

Farhan Akhtar to direct Jee Le Zaraa featuring Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif

On the occasion of Dil Chahta Hai completing two decades, director Farhan Akhtar announced another directorial featuring Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. He added that this film will also be based on a road trip.

Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08 will commence filming in 2022 and I cannot wait to get this show on the road. 😊❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ycg5tRnEeF — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 10, 2021

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi coming to Netflix

Netflix to back Sanjay Leela Bhansali's limited series titled Heeramandi. The streaming platform made the announcement today. The show will explore stories of courtesans and the hidden cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, during pre-independent India. It’s a series about love, betrayal, succession and politics in the kothas (courtesans' house).

We are excited to announce that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi IS COMING TO NETFLIX 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JH5cAJT0Vm — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 10, 2021

Gurinder Chadha to make a Bollywood-inspired animated musical

Bend It Like Beckham director Gurinder Chadha is all set to make an animated musical about a young Indian elephant who dreams of becoming a Bollywood dancer. The movie, to be made for the acclaimed British studio Aardman, will also be co-written by Chadha and husband Paul Mayeda Berges under the banner of their production company Bend It Networks, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Kareena Kapoor Khan turns producer with Hansal Mehta’s untitled thriller jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan, is all set to turn producer for the very first time with a slick, edgy, new-age thriller. In collaboration with Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, the yet-untitled film will be directed by Hansal Mehta. Inspired by a true-life incident, the story is set in the UK and is scheduled to go on floors soon.

Ridley Scott to be awarded Glory to the Filmmaker prize at Venice Film Festival

British director and producer Ridley Scott, known for films like Gladiator and Blade Runner, will receive the Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker award at the 78th Venice International Film Festival, the festival organisers said on Monday. The Venice International Film Festival will be held on the Lido from 1 to 11 September. The award, which was previously sponsored by Jaeger-LeCoultre, is "dedicated to a personality who has made a particularly original contribution to the contemporary film industry."

Indian Matchmaking renewed at Netflix

Netflix announced on Monday (9 August) that it had renewed several titles including titles The Circle, Indian Matchmaking, and The American Barbecue Showdown.

Pratik Gandhi, Kushali Kumar to headline film backed by Bhushan Kumar, Hansal Mehta

Pratik Gandhi and Kushali Kumar have boarded a yet-untitled project which is slated to be a family drama. The film will be produced by Hansal Mehta, Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh.

PRATIK GANDHI - KHUSHALI KUMAR TEAMED... #PratikGandhi - who won accolades for his act in #Scam1992 - will essay the lead opposite #KhushaliKumar in a family drama... The film - not titled yet - is produced by #BhushanKumar, #ShaaileshRSingh, #HansalMehta... Starts 18 Aug 2021. pic.twitter.com/pwlm2JRKqw — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 10, 2021

