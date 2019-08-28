Tom Holland's Avengers co-stars Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie open up on Spider-Man's exit from MCU

Over the last week, newsstands and social media have been flooded with the news of Marvel Studios' dispute with Sony Pictures, and its resultant outcome. Fans have expressed their disappointment over the news of Spider-Man being abruptly pulled from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with #SaveSpiderMan trending on Twitter. Not only fans, but many Avengers stars have also opined on the possibility of Tom Holland's friendly neighbourhood superhero not returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Some of the actors, who were present at the recently concluded D23 Expo, are hopeful Disney and Sony will work out their financial impasse. Others have expressed sadness about the Spider-Man deal.

In a video from Variety that has gone viral, Jon Favreau, who plays Happy Hogan in the MCU, says, "We've all read rumors, we've all read press releases, but you never know what's going to happen. I'm holding out hope, and being optimistic that this isn't the final chapter of that story between those characters. I don't just mean Happy and Aunt May. I mean Tom Holland, Spidey, and the other heroes from the MCU."

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Olsen, who essays Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, and will next be seen in Disney+ series WandaVision, says Tom Holland's exit from the MCU is "a big loss, and too bad." She further adds she intends to start a petition online about bringing Spider-Man back. Incidentally, there is already a petition to keep Spider-Man with the MCU in motion on change.org, that has garnered nearly 140,000 signatures.

Anthony Mackie, who will feature in Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, says he "will always have little Tom" in his heart.

Jeff Goldblum, who was unaware of the development, says that he is "crestfallen."

Jeremy Renner was one of the first actors to comment on the issue. He took to Instagram urging Sony Pictures to return Spider-Man. Check out Renner's post here

