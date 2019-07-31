The Falcon And Winter Soldier plot details reportedly suggest US government doesn't want Sam Wilson to be Captain America

The Falcon And Winter Soldier's narrative will reportedly be about the government not wanting Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) to be the next Captain America. Set in the aftermath of Avengers Endgame, the Disney + series will explore the impact of Steve Rogers' decision to hand over the Captain America mantle to Sam Wilson aka Falcon.

During a recent episode of Fatman Beyond, Kevin Smith and Marc Bernardin discussed the reveals from Marvel’s San Diego Comic Con panel, including the news about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series. As Smith spoke about the title and what it meant that Sam was still going by Falcon, Bernardin, a journalist and TV writer who has written comics for both Marvel and DC, added, “That, I think, is the crux of what that show’s going to be. The government doesn’t want Sam Wilson to be Captain America.”

When questioned on how he knew the information, Bernardin said, “I read it. Somebody wrote it. Put it on the internet.” He adds, “He’s got the shield and they don’t want him to have it. They want somebody else to be Captain America.”

While the theory proposed by hosts is unsubstantiated at this point, the idea posed by Smith about The Falcon and The Winter Soldier seems much plausible. In a recent interview to Screen Rant, Mackie explains the logic behind the title of the show considering that technically, he's already supposed to be called the Star Spangled Avenger. The actor reveal that he's still Falcon, meaning that chances are that the show will tackle his evolution to become worthy of the iconic shield that Steve wielded for years.

In recent Marvel Comics, Wilson becomes Captain America after Rogers appoints him as his official replacement.However, Wilson would eventually get into loggerheads with the US government and even have his visitor’s badge revoked by S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Maria Hill.

Though not much is revealed about the plot, it is confirmed that Daniel Brühl will return to reprise his villainous role as Zemo to the show's ensemble. Earlier this month the actor actor also shared his first look that showed him wearing the infamous purple face mask.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will premiere on Disney+ in the summer of 2020.

