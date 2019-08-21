Spider-Man to exit MCU post disputes between Sony and Disney; Twitter disapproves, references Tony Stark's sacrifice

Days after Marvel and Sony's collaboration, Spider-Man: Far From Home, surpassed the worldwide collections of Daniel Craig's Skyfall and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle ($963 million) to become the biggest global earner for Sony, Deadline reports that a dispute between Walt Disney Company and Sony Corporation threatens to end their co-production of more Spider-Man films.

Deadlinem reports the deal allegedly ended after two sides failed to reach an agreement that would have given Marvel "a co-financing stake going forward." As per the report, Sony rejected an offer from Disney that future Spider-Man films be "a 50/50 co-financing arrangement between the studios."

The reports adds Sony, led by Tom Rothman and Tony Vinciquerra, came back with other configurations, but Disney did not want to settle for them.

A statement from Sony, as quoted by Deadline, said Marvel President Kevin Feige might not continue as the lead producer for future Spider-Man films. The statement read, "Much of today’s news about Spider-Man has mischaracterised recent discussions about Kevin Feige’s involvement in the franchise. We are disappointed, but respect Disney’s decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live action Spider-Man film,” a Sony spokesperson said. “We hope this might change in the future, but understand that the many new responsibilities that Disney has given him – including all their newly added Marvel properties – do not allow time for him to work on IP they do not own. Kevin is terrific and we are grateful for his help and guidance and appreciate the path he has helped put us on, which we will continue.”

Soon after the news broke out, Marvel fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment about Peter Parker possibly leaving the MCU. Fans are also referencing to Iron Man aka Tony Stark's sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame to bring Spider-Man back to life.

Check out the Twitter reactions

like BRUH you disappointing stan lee rn. tom holland is honestly the best spiderman he fits the role so amazingly. sONY YOU ASSHOLES #SaveSpiderMan pic.twitter.com/IOPenzbn7w — keziah maiden lat gaviño (@maid0en1) August 21, 2019

#SaveSpiderMan

Sony: ends Spider-Man deal with Disney Literally everyone alive and dead: pic.twitter.com/3i6ucg4z0N — McFly (@BreedingRyan) August 21, 2019

so your trying to tell me that iron man passed his legacy onto spider-man to become the new leader only for sony to take him away from the mcu?? wow didn’t know sony was ran by fucking clowns #SaveSpiderman pic.twitter.com/JIhfDxc312 — mia (@mia01998045) August 21, 2019

Spider-Man was one of the biggest additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Marvel Studios and Sony first agreed on a deal over Spider-Man in 2015, which allowed Peter Parker aka Spider-Man to become part of the highly popular MCU. However, Sony maintained the rights to the character, and was responsible for financing, distributing, and “final creative control.”

