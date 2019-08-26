WandaVision: First official poster of Scarlet Witch standalone series for Disney+ unveiled at D23 Expo

The first poster of Disney+'s upcoming Scarlet Witch standalone series WandaVision was released at the D23 Expo 2019. The image features a 1950s suburban setting with Paul Bettany and Elizebeth Olsen sharing a laugh in their living room couch. At the expo, Marvel president Kevin Feige and director Matt Shakman, described the show as a "half-classic sitcom, half-MCU spectacular."

As the show is yet to be shot, instead of a teaser footage, the audience were shown a mash up of scenes featuring Wanda and Vision from two MCU films along with black and white sequences from The Dick Van Dyke Show.

Here is the first official poster of WandaVision shared by Marvel Studios artist Andy Park on Twitter.

In addition to Bettany and Olsen, Teyonah Parris will play Monica Rambeau, daughter of Captain Marvel's best friend Marin Rambeau while Kat Dennings will reprise the role of Darcy Lewis. Randall Park from Ant-Man and the Wasp is going to once again be seen as the FBI agent Jimmy Woo and Kathryn Hahn has also joined the show as Wanda's "nosy neighbour."

Olsen had previously said that the upcoming show will be set in the '50s. WandaVision will premiere on Disney+ in 2021.

Disney will roll out its much-awaited streaming service on 12 November. The platform will also include many Marvel and Star Wars TV shows including The Mandalorian and a standlone series focused on Loki. Disney+ will also carry remakes of classics such as Lady and the Tramp and Sword in the Stone, a new High School Musical show and even a Lizzie Mcguire reboot series.

Updated Date: Aug 26, 2019 14:13:22 IST