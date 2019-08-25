Tom Holland says he will continue playing Spider-Man, following superhero's exit from MCU

Tom Holland has broken his silence on the end of the movie rights sharing deal between Sony and Marvel for his superhero character Spider-Man.

The actor, who attended the Disney Pictures panel at D23 Expo to promote his new Pixar movie Onward, said on 24 Augusr (Saturday) the last few days have been "crazy", but he will forever be grateful to his fans for all the love.

"Listen, it's been a crazy week, but I want you to know, I am grateful from the bottom of my heart, and I love you 3000," Holland said.

After the D23 panel, the actor told EW that he will continue playing the role of the masked superhero.

Basically, we’ve made five great movies. It’s been five amazing years. I’ve had the time of my life. Who knows what the future holds? But all I know is that I’m going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life. It’s going to be so fun, however we choose to do it. The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we’ll find new ways to make it even cooler

It was announced on Tuesday that a standoff between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures has ended Marvel and producer Kevin Feige's involvement with the Spider-Man film franchise.

Feige was the creative lead on Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, which is now Sony's highest-grossing film ever.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Aug 25, 2019 10:45:01 IST