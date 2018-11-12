You are here:

Tom Hiddleston to star in standalone series based on Marvel character Loki for Disney Plus

FP Staff

November 12, 2018 10:45:59 IST

Whether or not he lives in Marvel’s upcoming Avengers 4, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki is getting a new lease of life. The actor is all set to star in a spin-off series based on the God of Mischief.

Disney confirmed a standalone series for the Avengers anti-hero with the fan favourite Hiddleston reprising the role for its new streaming video service.

Tom Hiddleston as Loki in Avengers: Infinity War. Marvel Studios

Disney+ is... assembling a live-action series centered around a fan-favorite character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (Bob) Iger on 11 November confirmed that Marvel Studios is developing a series based on Loki, the god of mischief, to star Tom Hiddleston,” the release from Disney read.

Hiddleston, who was last seen as Loki in Avengers: Infinity War, also took to Twitter to confirm the news.

“Loki. More stories to tell. More mischief to make. More to come,” he wrote.

In September, Disney hinted that it is developing standalone shows on popular Marvel comics characters Loki and Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlett Witch played by Elizabeth Olsen for its new streaming video service. It was also reported that Marvel is developing a Falcon-Winter Soldier limited TV series for Disney Plus.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Nov 12, 2018 10:45 AM

