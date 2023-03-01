Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has shattered every possible record at the ticket windows with its phenomenal box office performance across the globe. The film currently stands with a grand total of around Rs 509 crore and is just Rs 2 crore behind Baahubali 2, to become the highest Hindi grosser of all-time in India. While it took almost six years to dethrone Prabhas and Anushka Shetty starrer from the top spot, there are some upcoming biggies, who have the potential to challenge the record of SRK’s mega-budget spy-actioner.

Tiger 3

The third installment of the Tiger franchise will see Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprising the roles of Tiger and Zoya with Revathy, Ranvir Shorey (from Ek Tha Tiger) in the supporting cast along with Emraan Hashmi, who will play the lead antagonist. While Tiger’s cameo in Pathaan created a frenzy among the fans, we can expect the same craze in the Maneesh Sharma directorial as this time Pathaan will make a grand entry in this spy-universe biggie. Tiger 3 is set to hit the screens during the Diwali weekend.

Fighter

After Bang Bang and War, blockbuster jodi of director Siddharth Anand and superstar Hrithik Roshan will entertain the audience with Fighter (which will be an aerial action franchise). The big-budget movie is expected to be a visual treat for the audience as fans will witness the charming fresh pair of Hrithik and Deepika Padukone on the silver. Also starring Anil Kapoor, Fighter will hit the screens on 25th January 2024 during the Republic Day weekend.

Hera Pheri 3

After facing several obstacles and delays, Hera Pheri 3 recently went on floors and the still from the first day of the shoot went viral on social media like wildfire. Hera Pheri series is one of the most loved comic franchises and fans are waiting to see the lovely trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal as Raju, Shyam and Baburao to tickle them silly.

War 2

After Tiger 3, the next film from spy-universe is expected to be War 2, which will be headlined by Hrithik Roshan as Kabir. As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan aka Pathaan and Salman Khan aka Tiger will have a cameo in this Siddharth Anand directorial and watching these three megastars will indeed be a visual treat for fans.

