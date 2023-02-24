Salman Khan’s surprise entry in Pathaan created mass hysteria among audiences and it looks like Shah Rukh Khan will shoot for Tiger 3 as Aditya Chopra plans to take the frenzy around YRF Spy Universe to fever pitch.

A trade source says, “Watch out for Pathaan’s entry in Tiger 3! As the super-spies start crossing over in each other’s films, which are part of the blockbuster YRF Spy Universe, expect twists and surprises that deliver outstanding entertainment value to audiences in theatres!”

The source adds, “Shah Rukh will shoot for Tiger 3 by end-April and the shoot is expected to be in Mumbai. Details of this shoot is being kept completely under wraps but expect fireworks when the two super spies meet again in Tiger 3. Salman told SRK in Pathaan that he was going on an important mission so Pathaan will meet Tiger during this mission.”

With another delay in its release date, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 has been rescheduled to release on Diwali 2023. The news, which came as a disappointment for several of Salman’s fans, was announced in October 2022 by the film’s lead actors on their social media handles. Earlier, the film was slated to release on Eid 2023. Actor Salman Khan. while taking to his Instagram as well as Twitter handles, announced the new release date of Yash Raj Films production further adding that the film will be released in three languages- Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The same message was also shared by Katrina Kaif on her Instagram handle. “Tiger has a new date… Diwali 2023 it is! Celebrate Tiger 3 with YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu”, Salman wrote.

The third installment in the Tiger franchise, Tiger 3 is the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, both of which were major hits. While Salman is seen in the role of an Indian spy Avinash Singh Rathore or Tiger, Katrina plays the role of a Pakistani spy and Tiger’s love interest, Zoya Humaimi.

The third part went on floors in March 2021 and has been shot in various locations abroad. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film also celebrates 50 years of Yash Raj Films production.

