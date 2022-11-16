When the news of Akshay Kumar stepping out of Hera Pheri 3 surfaced on the internet, many Akki fans were left heartbroken as no one can imagine this film without the flamboyant and street-smart Raju. Recently, Paresh Rawal confirmed that Kartik Aaryan will be a part of HP 3 on Twitter and we saw fans expressing their disappointment on social media.

Just like fans, Akshay and Paresh‘s co-star Suniel Shetty revealed that he too ‘is shocked’ with Khiladi Kumar’s exit and told Mid-Day, “Everything was on track, but I don’t know what happened suddenly [that] Akshay is not a part of it anymore. Once I am [done with] Dharavi promotions, I will sit with Firoz [Nadiadwala, producer] and understand why and how this happened. Akshay, Paresh and I had committed to the movie, and this twist has stunned me.”

He added, “Hera Pheri 3 cannot be the same without Akshay. Raju, Babu bhaiyya and Shyam are iconic characters whose journeys have been together. There’s palpable excitement when you mention the film. I want to see if things can still fall in place.”

A few days back Akshay Kumar at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit along with Ram Charan broke his silence on the controversial matter and said, “Hera Phera has been a part of me and I have good memories about it. Mujhe bhi dukh hota hai ki itne saalon se woh film bani nahi matlab uske aage ka part 3. (I am also upset that this film has still not been made, the third part.) We have to dismantle things. We have to start thinking in a different way.”

Dude, He is such a pure soul that I just cannot see him being sad. Sir your fans are always with you in your every decision and Hera Pheri will always be remembered only because of OG Raju❤️ #AkshayKumar #HeraPheri3 pic.twitter.com/keajZSsmpK — ~ (@IAmRahulAkkian) November 12, 2022

He revealed, “The film was offered to me and I was told about it. But the screenplay, script and everything, I was not satisfied, not happy with it. I have to do what people want to see and that is why I backed out, I took a step behind. For me, it’s a part of me, my life, my journey, in a huge way. Mujhe bhi bahut dukh ho raha hai. Main khud bhi bahut dukhi hun iss baat se ki main kar nahi paa raha hun (I am also very upset. I am very upset with the fact that I won’t be doing it) because I’m not happy with how things have shaped up. That’s why I backed out”

He concluded, “Kal hi ki baat hai, mai dekh raha tha that ‘No Raju No Hera Pheri’. As much as hurt they are, I myself am hurt. It’s a very sad thing but at the same time, unhone is baat ko trend karaya, thank you very much. Mai bata nahi sakta, mere fans jo hai wo, unki pagal pan ki intehaan toh bohot upar tak hai. Bohot pyaar karte hai mujhe wo log. I apologize to them that I won’t be doing Hera Pheri.”

Honestly, we do agree that Hera Pheri 3 without Akshay Kumar is unimaginable as the character of Raju holds a special place in every movie lover’s heart. Well, let’s hope that Suniel Shetty convinces his costar and producer and makes our wish true to see the old trio Shyam, Raju and Baburao on the celluloid.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.