Hrithik Roshan on Fighter: 'We are shooting with real fighter jets, inspiring just being around the Indian Air Force'

After giving a critically acclaimed and power-packed performance in Vikram Vedha, Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan has kept the world awaited for his upcoming action thriller Fighter. For Hrithik, who is celebrating his 49th birthday today, January has always been extra special. This is because apart from being his birthday month, January also marked his acting debut 23 years back with Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai. In addition, it is expected that his first collaboration with Deepika Padukone, Fighter will hit the theatres next year in January. Therefore, on the occasion of his birthday, the actor addressed his fan’s concerns regarding his upcoming projects. Talking about Fighter, Hrithik revealed that they “are shooting with real fighter jets.” Not only this but in conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor even gave an update about Krrish 4 and War 2.

While he began his conversation by talking about his character Patty in Fighter and revealing that he is still exploring the same, the actor was quick to add his experience of shooting the movie in Assam. Calling the experience incredible, Hrithik revealed about shooting with real fighter jets and said that it was very “inspiring” to be “around the Indian Air Force.” Pinkvilla quoted him as saying, “We are shooting with real fighter jets. We just shot in a Sukhoi. It has been so inspiring just being around the Indian Air Force. There is so much to learn from their body language, decorum, discipline, their courage, and intelligence. I am very glad that I got to experience that myself.” Detailing his character in the film, Hrithik compared it with his War’s character Kabir and revealed that Patty is younger than Kabir.

Hrithik revealed that while Kabir was “more evolved and composed,” Patty is “spontaneous and angry.” Hrithik said, “It’s very interesting because Patty is a little younger than what Kabir was. Kabir is much more evolved and composed, but Patty is young, spontaneous, and angry… Angry at things which I personally won’t be angry at.” The actor called it an “interesting space” for himself, as he recalls being the same at one point in life.

While addressing the rumours about him returning as Kabir in War’s sequel, Hrithik remained tight-lipped about the same, saying, “Aditya Chopra is extremely secretive; I think you should just take it from my expression (on what’s happening). I am not saying anything.” However, Hrithik confirmed the Krrish 4, which is in the making. He revealed that fans will hopefully get an update by the end of this year, as currently the movie is “stuck on one little technicality.”

Talking about Fighter, Siddharth Anand’s directorial also features Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and is expected to hit the theatres next year around Republic Day.

