Richard Says Goodbye, starring Johnny Depp, is set to world premiere at Zurich Film Festival. The comedy-drama directed by Wayne Roberts has found its place among films such as Cold War, Whitney and Never Look Away in the line-up. Depp and Roberts will attend the film's premiere.

The 53-year-old actor will be seen as a college professor who receives a life-changing diagnosis that causes him to rethink his philosophy and throw every caution to the wind. Richard Says Goodbye also has Zoey Deutch and Rosemarie DeWitt in supporting roles.

Deadline writes that the film will release sometime in 2019. The North American rights to the film were recently bought by Saban Films and DirecTV in a deal worth $3 million.

Other films include Keira Knightley-starrer Colette, Annabel Jankel's Tell It To The Bees, with two German titles, Trautmann and Der Vorname braced for their world premieres. Green Book, featuring Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali, will open the event on 27 September. The festival runs through 6 October.

Depp will also be seen next in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald alongside Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Sep 13, 2018 14:25 PM