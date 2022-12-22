Ajay Devgn has shared a throwback picture from the sets of his 1999 movie Kachche Dhaage. The film, which also featured Saif Ali Khan, Namrata Shirodkar and Manisha Koirala in lead roles, is still remembered for its storyline and soundtrack. The photo shows Ajay and Saif sitting in the desert in the midst of the film’s shoot. The two are dressed like their characters from the film, with Ajay wearing an all-black ensemble. Saif is seen sporting shades and a headband with a black and white outfit.

Mentioning that the photo was forwarded to him by a fan, Ajay wrote, “Taken on the sets of Kachche Dhaage (1999). A film in which Saif and I were on the run. Manisha Koirala & Namrata Shirodkar were our leading ladies. It had an evergreen music track by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan saab. The memory needed some jogging but it was fun taking that trip.”

The image immediately grabbed attention online, with many people reminiscing about Kachche Dhaage. “Old is gold”, wrote one fan. Another commented, “Couldn’t agree more. One of my favourite films, with evergreen songs”.

In Kachche Dhaage, Ajay and Saif played step-brothers who are forced to work together while on the run. While Ajay essayed the role of a smuggler on the India-Pakistan border, Saif played the role of a city man who is caught in events far beyond his comprehension. The film remains a fan favourite till now.

Ajay and Saif were last seen together in Omkara, Vishal Bharadwaj’s adaptation of Othello. The film also starred Vivek Oberoi, Kareena Kapoor, Bipasha Basu and Konkana Sen Sharma.

Ajay had recently announced the release date of his next directorial venture Bholaa. The film, which is set to hit the theatres in March next year, also stars Tabu. Bholaa is the remake of the Tamil blockbuster Kaithi.

In November, Ajay had shared the teaser of Bholaa. The actioner marks Ajay’s fourth directorial after U, Me Aur Hum, Shivaay and Runway 34.

Ajay Devgn was last seen in Drishyam 2. A remake of the Malayalam film of the same name, the movie has managed to set cash registers ringing at the box-office.

