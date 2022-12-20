After tasting success at the box office with his last release, Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn is all set to entertain audiences with his next film, Bholaa. After sharing the teaser of the movie last month, the actor has now shared a new poster of Bholaa and also announced its release date. Said to be one of his most challenging films to date, Bholaa is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil hit Kaithi. While sharing the motion poster on his social media handles, the actor wrote, “Ek Chattaan, Sau Shaitaan. Iss kalyug mein aa raha hai Bholaa, 30th March 2023.”

As soon as the poster was shared, it took fans by surprise who flooded the comment section with their reactions. Fans expressed their excitement for the film. A user wrote, “Wow, waiting for this look and especially those eyes… Thank you sir for sharing it. Please keep sharing intermittently like this till 30th March.”

Check Bholaa’s new poster here:



Speaking about this motion poster, we can hear two voices in the background. While one belonged to Ajay himself, the other person is heard asking his name. Ajay, in true hero fashion, replies to the question in style. We can also see a few photos of the actor with handcuffs hanging around his face and a ‘trishul‘ sign on his forehead. Fans are convinced that the second voice in the motion poster belonged to Akshay Kumar. “Starting mei Akshay ki voice hai (it is Akshay’s voice at the start), maybe he is a part of this universe,” wrote one user.

Coming back to Bholaa, Ajay had earlier shared a teaser of the film which gave a glimpse of the mystery behind the titular character, who is in jail but no one knows much about him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)



Set to hit theatres next year, Bholaa also features Tabu alongside Ajay Devgn. The movie revolves around how Bholaa is in a race against time to find his young daughter, who lives in an orphanage. The film also marks the actor’s fourth directorial project.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.