Bollywood star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s firstborn son Taimur Ali Khan has already surpassed every standard of popularity since his birth. Thanks to his cute looks and unique antics, he is still counted among the topmost popular star kids and is quite a favourite among paps. While Taimur was born on 20 December 2016, he will be soon turning 6 this year and the family seems already excited for his upcoming birthday. With that said, parents Kareena and Saif recently also hosted a grand pre-birthday party for Taimur and we must say it was filled with fun and laughter.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena also shared a photo of her cute son and it indeed looks hilarious. While Taimur can be seen enjoying a bouncy slide, his expression is what catches the most attention.

The actress also added a caption that reads, “Ok a clear sign the party was a hit. My Jedi Tim.”

Check out:

Besides this, Kareena shared another photo with her dearest husband Saif Ali Khan, and son Taimur as the trio posed at the party.



As soon as she shared the photos, many including her close ones like Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor dropped heart emojis in the comment sections. Fans also wished little Taimur for his 6th birthday.

More from Taimur’s 6th birthday party

In the meantime, many other photos have also gone viral from the birthday bash which largely show the grand preparation made for the theme-based party. A picture also shows Taimur cutting a cake with his mother Kareena, father Saif, grandmother Babita, and younger brother, Jeh.

Speaking about the theme of the party, it was all based on ‘Star Wars’, suggesting that Taimur is a big ‘Star Wars’ fan. Starting with dark hued decorations to spaceships and also a Star Wars-theme cake, the party was a treat for the little lad.

Apart from the decorations, everyone present at the party including the birthday boy were also dressed as per the theme.