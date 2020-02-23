You are here:

The Witcher: Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju joins Henry Cavill in fantasy drama

Norwegian actor Kristofer Hivju, best known for playing Tormund Giantsbane in HBO's Game of Thrones, has joined the cast of the season two of Henry Cavill-fronted series The Witcher.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Hivju will play Nivellen, who in the "Witcher" books is a man cursed to take on the appearance of a monster.

Also joining the second season of the Netflix series are actors Yasen Atour as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia and Mecia Simson as Francesca.

"The reaction to season one of The Witcher set a high bar for adding new talent for the second season.

"Sophie Holland and her casting team have once again found the very best people to embody these characters, and in the hands of these accomplished directors, we're excited to see these new stories come to life," said showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.

Filming on season two began earlier month in the UK with returning star Cavill as the titular mutated monster-fighter aka Geralt of Rivia.

Stephen Surjik, Sarah O'Gorman, Ed Bazalgette and Geeta Patel will each direct two episodes of the second two.

Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan and Joey Batey are set to reprise their roles.

The Witcher season two will premiere in 2021.

Updated Date: Feb 23, 2020 13:57:14 IST