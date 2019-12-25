You are here:

The Witcher becomes Netflix's highest rated Original series on IMDb five days after release

The Witcher, which released on Netflix on 20 December, has already become the highest-rated Original show of the streaming platform on IMDb, reports Forbes.

The series has overtaken shows like Stranger Things, Peaky Blinders, Black Mirror, The Crown, Ozark, and Haunting of Hill House. The show has also received positive reviews from critics.

Based on the series of novels by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher follows the story of the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified.

Henry Cavill leads the cast as Geralt of Rivia, alongside Anya Chalotra as Yennefer. and Freya Allan as Ciri. Netflix recently announced the show has been renewed for a sophomore season.

Speaking about the renewal of the eight-episode miniseries, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said in a statement, "I'm so thrilled that before fans have even seen our first season, we are able to confirm that we'll be returning to The Continent again to continue telling the stories of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri."

Other previously announced cast include Jodhi May, Bjrn Hlynur Haraldsson, Adam Levy, MyAnna Buring, Mimi Ndiweni, and Emma Appleton among others.

Details about the director of the series and additional cast members will be announced soon.

Production for season two will begin in London in early 2020, and the streamer plans to release the new chapter in 2021.

