The trial of Aryan Khan and the torment of Shah Rukh Khan; is it finally the end?
The month of October 2021 was unarguably the darkest chapter of Shah Rukh Khan's life, a chapter that nearly ripped him and his family, and exposed the hideousness of unfair treatment and trials
The month of October 2021 was unarguably the darkest chapter of Shah Rukh Khan’s life, a chapter that nearly ripped him and his family, and exposed the hideousness of unfair treatment and trials. A Mumbai cruise was busted and Aryan Khan, SRK’s son, was taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) over a tip of a drug party. The entire month saw extensive coverage (and claims) on the star son.
Social media and the media were quick to paste labels even before the judgment was out. The law did take its own course and Khan was granted bail almost after a month. But this mishap rendered Khan and his family vulnerable for months. Shah Rukh, an otherwise omnipresent star who was always there for the media and with the media, going all out to have interviews and interactions, has now restricted his public appearances. A report recently stated he won’t be giving press interviews anymore since he doesn’t want to revisit that traumatic experience.
It’s unfair how the media and social media treated the case and blew it completely out of proportion, cannibalizing a 24-year old’s horror to meet their own ends. Had it been an unknown victim, it would have disappeared in thin air. Because it was the son of one of the most influential personalities in the world, they polluted that very air with their venomous reporting.
Current scenario of the case
A vacation bench of the Bombay High Court has extended interim protection from coercive action to Wankhede till June 8. The court has directed the former NCB chief not to give any statements to the press or publish any material related to the case in public. Wankhede was asked to file an undertaking Monday. If these conditions are met, then the arrest would not take place, the court said.
Shah Rukh Khan’s alleged leaked chats with Wankhede
Shah Rukh Khan’s chats with former NCB chief Sameer Wankhede during the Aryan Khan drugs case surfaced on social media. During the course of their interaction via messages, the actor wrote how the incident would break his son and shatter them as a family.
Wankhede’s statement
Sameer Wankhede on the other hand alleged that then Deputy Director of the NCB Gyaneshwar Singh humiliated and harassed him during an inquiry as Wankhede belongs to a backward community.
A vacation bench of Justices Abhay Ahuja and MM Sathaye on Monday extended till June 8 the interim protection granted to Wankhede in the case. Last Friday, the court had directed the Central Bureau of Investigation not to take any coercive against him till May 22