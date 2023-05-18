In the Aryan Khan drugs case that happened in 2021, former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede’s wife Kranti Redkar has said in a statement, “The allegations being levelled against him are wrong. These are just allegations and we are fully cooperating in the CBI proceedings. We have faith in law and order, and we are ready to cooperate with the investigating agency as a responsible citizen,” she told ANI.

Sameer also said in a statement that he’s being rewarded for being a patriot.

Back in October 2021, when Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau after the drugs raid on the cruise ship, Cordelia, his selfie from the custody went viral. The man who took a selfie with him was identified as KP Gosavi. Supposedly a NCB officer, he later turned out to be an extortionist. Multiple reports have stated that he and former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede tried to extort Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan not to frame his son in the drugs case.

FIR by Central Bureau of Investigation

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a FIR against Sameer Wankhede, NCB Superintendent Vishwa Vijay Singh who has since been dismissed from service, NCB’s Intelligence officer Ashish Ranjan, and two private citizens, KP Gosavi and Sanville Adrian D’Souza. The FIR states, “The independent witness KP Gosavi was allowed to be present in the company of accused persons and even allowed to come to the NCB office which is against the norms.”

It adds, “In this manner KP Gosavi clicked selfies and recorded the voice note of an accused. It was this position that allowed KP Gosavi and his aide Sanvile D’Souza amongst others to enter into the conspiracy to extort an amount of Rs. 25 crore from the family of the alleged ‘accused’ Aryan Khan.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.