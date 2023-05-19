Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede on Thursday alleged that then Deputy Director of the NCB Gyaneshwar Singh humiliated and harassed him during an inquiry as Wankhede belongs to a backward community.

The CBI had summoned Wankhede for questioning in Mumbai on Thursday in connection with alleged demand of Rs 25 crore from superstar Shah Rukh Khan for not implicating his son Aryan Khan in the Cordelia cruise drug bust case, but Wankhede did not appear before the agency’s team.

The Indian Revenue Service officer told PTI over phone that he had complained against the treatment meted out to him to the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), National Commission for Scheduled Castes, and also Mumbai Police.

Wankhede has been named in an FIR by the CBI along with four others in connection with the cruise drug bust case.

The FIR is based on the report of then Deputy Director of NCB Gyaneshwar Singh who headed a Special Enquiry Team (SET).

“The FIR was registered against me only because I had lodged a complaint against Singh with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes,” said Wankhede.

“I had filed a complaint with the SC Commission in Delhi, seeking an FIR against Singh for using abusive language against me as I was from a backward community,” he said.

He had also approached the CAT against the report prepared by Singh, Wankhede said.

He had also approached the Goregaon Police Station in Mumbai in August 2022 seeking an FIR against Singh under the SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he said.

No FIR has been registered in this case, though.

Singh used the CBI against him to help Aryan Khan get off the hook in the drug case, Wankhede alleged.

He also claimed that he had always kept his superiors in the loop about investigation into the alleged drug seizure from Cordelia, and put Aryan under custody only on their instructions.

Gyaneshwar Singh did not respond to calls and messages for obtaining his reaction.

In the Aryan Khan drugs case that happened in 2021, former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede’s wife Kranti Redkar has said in a statement, “The allegations being levelled against him are wrong. These are just allegations and we are fully cooperating in the CBI proceedings. We have faith in law and order, and we are ready to cooperate with the investigating agency as a responsible citizen,” she told ANI.

Sameer also said in a statement that he’s being rewarded for being a patriot.

Back in October 2021, when Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau after the drugs raid on the cruise ship, Cordelia, his selfie from the custody went viral. The man who took a selfie with him was identified as KP Gosavi. Supposedly a NCB officer, he later turned out to be an extortionist. Multiple reports have stated that he and former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede tried to extort Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan not to frame his son in the drugs case.

FIR by Central Bureau of Investigation

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a FIR against Sameer Wankhede, NCB Superintendent Vishwa Vijay Singh who has since been dismissed from service, NCB’s Intelligence officer Ashish Ranjan, and two private citizens, KP Gosavi and Sanville Adrian D’Souza. The FIR states, “The independent witness KP Gosavi was allowed to be present in the company of accused persons and even allowed to come to the NCB office which is against the norms.”

It adds, “In this manner KP Gosavi clicked selfies and recorded the voice note of an accused. It was this position that allowed KP Gosavi and his aide Sanvile D’Souza amongst others to enter into the conspiracy to extort an amount of Rs. 25 crore from the family of the alleged ‘accused’ Aryan Khan.”

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.