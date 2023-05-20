Shah Rukh Khan’s chats with former NCB chief Sameer Wankhede during the Aryan Khan drugs case have surfaced on social media. During the course of their interaction via messages, the actor writes how the incident will break his son and shatter them as a family.

There are a lot of other messages that Khan sent to Wankhede, requesting him to let his son go since he was innocent.

Sameer Wankhede violated the conduct rules

Some sources in the anti-drugs bureau told India Today Wankhede violated the conduct rules during the cruise case back in 2021. They were quoted saying, “How can any investigating officer have such lengthy conversations with the accused’s family? During the investigation of the Aryan Khan case, Sameer Wankhede never informed his seniors about the WhatsApp chats he had with Shah Rukh Khan.”

The source added, “Sameer Wankhede never informed the vigilance team investigating his misconduct about his contact with Shah Rukh Khan. Not only that, when asked by the vigilance team for his mobile phone used in chats with Shah Rukh, Wankhede did not provide it.”

Wankhede’s statement

Sameer Wankhede on the other hand alleged that then Deputy Director of the NCB Gyaneshwar Singh humiliated and harassed him during an inquiry as Wankhede belongs to a backward community.

The CBI had summoned Wankhede for questioning in Mumbai on Thursday in connection with alleged demand of Rs 25 crore from superstar Shah Rukh Khan for not implicating his son Aryan Khan in the Cordelia cruise drug bust case, but Wankhede did not appear before the agency’s team.

The Indian Revenue Service officer told PTI over phone that he had complained against the treatment meted out to him to the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), National Commission for Scheduled Castes, and also Mumbai Police.

Wankhede has been named in an FIR by the CBI along with four others in connection with the cruise drug bust case.

