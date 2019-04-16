You are here:

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel: This Is Us actor Sterling K Brown joins season 3 of Amazon's comedy show

Sterling K Brown has joined the cast of Amazon Prime Video's Emmy-winning comedy show The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

The 43-year-old, who has two Emmys and a Golden Globe to his credit for his performances in American Crime Story: The People v OJ Simpson and NBC's This Is Us, said in a video posted on his official Twitter account that he will be making his show debut in the upcoming third season.

The actor, however, did not reveal the details of the character he will be playing on the show.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, a period comedy, has been created by Amy Sherman-Palladino. She has written and directed the show along with her husband Daniel Palladino.

It features Rachel Brosnahan as the titular character, Miriam "Midge" Maisel, a housewife in 1958 New York City who discovers she has a knack for stand-up comedy.

Brosnahan and Brown have previously expressed their desire to work together on the series.

On the sidelines of the SAG Awards in January, Brosnahan had Brown's red carpet interview and urged him to come aboard her show.

The cast also includes Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron.

Updated Date: Apr 16, 2019 11:51:02 IST

