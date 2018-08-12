The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2 teaser: Rachel Brosnahan tries to balance life as a mother and stand-up comic

It looks like "the mad divorcee of the Upper West Side" is back for another marvelous season.

Amazon dropped the first teaser trailer for Season 2 of its Golden Globe-winning comedy series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Set in 1950s, the comedy-drama revolves around Midge, an Upper West Side housewife, played by Rachel Brosnahan, who ventures into stand-up comedy after her picture-perfect marriage falls apart. The Season 2 trailer finds her career taking off as she heads to bigger clubs, including a trip to the Catskills, while also balancing her domestic life. The clip teases plenty of drama and witty one-liners, all set to the tune of Judy Garland’s 'Get Happy'.

Susie Myerson, Marin Hinkle and Tony Shalhoub will be reprising their roles from Season 1 with Shazam!'s Zachary Levi the new star addition to the cast.

The show, written and executive produced by Gilmore Girls and Bunheads creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, bagged two Golden Globes in January for comedy series and lead comedy actress for star Brosnahan. It was also recently nominated for 14 awards at the 2018 Emmy Awards.

The hit series has also been renewed by Amazon for a third season for 10 installments.

However, no premiere date has yet been announced for season two.

