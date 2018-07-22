Shazam! trailer: DC Universe becomes more lighthearted with this superhero film starring Zachary Levi

Warner Bros. unveiled the first trailer to Shazam!, an altogether more light-hearted entry in the DC universe starring Zachary Levi, at San Diego Comic Con on 21 July.

Due out in April next year, Shazam! tells the origin story of how a bullied 14-year-old foster kid named Billy Batson (Asher Angel) becomes a superhero (and a fully-grown man) after a fateful ride on the subway. The young boy, along with his foster brother (Jack Dylan Grazer), goes on to test out what powers he possesses — from superstrength to unpowered flight to bullet immunity to charging phones with a mere zap. The trailer is filled with plenty of off-beat comical moments, which is a welcome tonal change from DC's usually dark, humourless films.

Mark Strong appears as the villainous Doctor Sivana, a villain who has had frequent run ins with Shazam in the comics. The film also features Grace Fulton, Cooper Andrews, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand and Faithe Herman.

Levi was on hand at Comic Con to introduce the first trailer for the DC superhero film, or Tom Hanks' Big with superpowers. The clip played on Saturday came in a presentation by Warner Bros. that included surprises and new footage from films like Aquaman and even Wonder Woman 1984, which is only three and a half weeks into production.

Directed by David F Sandberg from a script written by Henry Gayden and Darren Lemke, Shazam! opens in theatres on 5 April, 2019.

Watch the trailer below:

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: Jul 22, 2018 11:59 AM