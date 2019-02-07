The Lego Movie 2, Alita: Battle Angel, Cold Pursuit, Yatra, The Fakir of Venice : Know Your Releases

This week, cinegoers will be offered an eclectic mix of movies at theatres. From The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, Cold Pursuit to James Cameron's Alita: Battle Angel the rather Hollywood-heavy box office week will witness two Bollywood releases, Amavas and Fakir of Venice. The Telugu language film to watch out for is Mammootty starrer Yatra. For Malayalam cinema lovers, there is Nine and Vijay Superum Pournamiyum.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

What's it about: The film shows Bricksburg five years after it turned into a Mad Max style wasteland. When Emmett Brickowski's friend Lucy, aka Wyldstyle, is kidnapped by General Mayhem (Stephanie Beatriz), he takes it upon himself to rescue her. Along the way, his life is saved by Rex Dangervest, who introduces himself as a "Galaxy-defending archaeologist, cowboy, and raptor trainer".

Who's in it: Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Stephanie Beatriz, Will Arnett, Channing Tatum, among others

Why it may work: Besides having a star-studded voice cast, the sequel has a humorous plot and beautiful animation, which will appeal to audience across all ages.

Cold Pursuit



What's it about: The story revolves around a father who seeks violent revenge for his son's death.

Who's in it: Liam Neeson, Laura Dern, Emmy Rossum

Why it may work: Cold Pursuit is a remake of the Norwegian black comedy action thriller In Order of Disappearance. Though the premise may be the same as Neeson's previous films like Taken, but also has a "pitch black sense of humour."

Alita: Battle Angel



What's it about: Based on Yukito Kishiro's manga Battle Angel Alita, known as Gunnm in Japan, it revolves around an amnesiac female cyborg who is rescued from a scrapyard by a doctor. She is then rebuilt and decides to become a bounty hunter and destroy vicious criminals.

Who's in it: Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein

Why it may work: Co-written by James Cameron (Titanic, Avatar), who is known for his cinematic acumen with a superior sense of aesthetics that weave magic on celluloid is one reason why the film may impress the audience.

Amavas



What's it about: The protagonists fight the age-old trope of a haunted house and a disturbed spirit in the Bhushan Patel directorial. As the two start getting affected by the evil spirits around them, there are other external elements which warn them of the potency in the evil that had resided in the house.

Who's in it: Nargis Fakhri, Sachiin Joshi

Why it may work: The film marks Nargis' return to Bollywood after a brief hiatus. From the looks of the trailer, with generous jump scares and low angles, the film may be an interesting watch.

Yatra



What's it about: Based on Andhra Pradesh's late chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the film brings forth the story of the ambitious yet controversial politician.

Who's in it: Mammootty, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali and Anasuya among others

Why it may work: The veteran actor easily emulates the mannerisms of the late politician and will have Mammootty return to Tollywood nearly after two decades.

The Fakir of Venice



What's it about: The Fakir of Venice is based on an apparently true story of an art installation at the famous Venice Biennale. It will follow an Indian con man is hired to find a fakir, who can bury himself in sand for an art installation. He finds a Bombay slum dweller and manages to successfully deceive the European art community. What follows is the relationship the two develop over time.

Who's in it: Farhan Akhtar, Annu Kapoor

Why it may work: The film was supposed to be Akhtar's debut film but faced multiple delays. The acting chops of both Akhtar and Kapoor as well as the unusual storyline may make the film work.

Vijay Superum Pournamiyum



What's it about: The romantic drama follows an entrepreneur named Pournami and a youngster Vijay.

Who's in it: Aishwarya Lekshmi, Asif Ali

Why it may work: As director Jis Joy said in an interview, the film is "a feel-good comedy peppered with a pinch of romance" and also attempts to discuss issues of contemporary relevance.

Nine



What's it about: It is a sci-fi horror film set against the backdrop of a cosmic event that takes place over nine days

Who's in it: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prakash Raj, Wamiqa Gabbi, Mamta Mohandas

Why it may work: Prithviraj's star power may attract audience to the theatre. The brief trailer released in January showed the actor as a worried father who would go to any extent to keep his son safe.

