Alita: Battle Angel third trailer: Rosa Salazar's cyborg tries to remember her past, fights evil forces

The third trailer of the upcoming film Alita: Battle Angel was released on 13 November and it is nothing short of a visual delight along with an intriguing storyline.

The new trailer follows Alita (Rosa Salazar) as she tries to remember her past and battles evil forces. There is also a brewing romance between her and Hugo (played by Kean Johnson). The clip provides many action-packed sequences and finds Alita in a slicker, advanced body rebuilt by Doctor Ido (Christopher Waltz), who rescued her from a scrapyard

Based on the graphic novel series Gunnm by Yukito Kishiro, Alita: Battle Angel has been in conception for the past 10 years under filmmaker James Cameron. Known for his magnum opuses like Titanic and Avatar (both received record Oscar nods), Cameron is known for his cinematic acumen with a superior sense of aesthetics that weave magic on celluloid. However, in 2015, he handed over the directorial baton to Robert Rodriguez who, in the past, has helmed projects like Spy Kids, Machete and Sin City.

The film's cast also includes Ed Skrein, Jackie Earle Haley, Jennifer Connelly and Mahershala Ali.

Alita: Battle Angel will release in February 2019.

Watch the trailer here.



Updated Date: Nov 14, 2018 18:09 PM