The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part trailer introduces Chris Pratt's second character Rex Dangervest

The new trailer of The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part was recently released with Chris Pratt not only returning as Emmet Brickowski, but also as the voice of Rex Dangervest. The new character seems like an amalgam of the actor's roles in Magnificent Seven, Jurassic World and Guardians of Galaxy.

The film shows Bricksburg five years after it turned into a Mad Max style wasteland. When Emmett's friend Lucy, aka Wyldstyle (Elizabeth Banks), is kidnapped by General Mayhem (Stephanie Beatriz), he takes it upon himself to rescue her. Along the way, his life is saved by Rex who introduces himself as a "Galaxy-defending archaeologist, cowboy, and raptor trainer."

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part has been directed by Mike Mitchell and Trisha Gum. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, writers and directors of the first film, are returning as producers and co-writers. Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Michelle Morgan are the other two writer of The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.

The voice cast also includes Will Arnett as Batman, Nick Offerman as MetalBeard, Tiffany Haddish as Queen Whatevra Wa-Nabi, Alison Brie as Princess Unikitty, Stephanie Beatriz as Sweet Mayhem, Charlie Day as Benny the Spaceman, Channing Tatum as Superman, Jonah Hill as Green Lantern, and Arturo Castro as Ice Cream Cone.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part will release in cinemas on 8 February 2019.

Watch the trailer here.



Updated Date: Nov 21, 2018 15:59 PM