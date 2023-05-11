Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story is simply unstoppable at the box office. The human drama is not only trending phenomenally on the weekdays but also showing exceptional growth at the ticket windows.

In just six days, the film has earned Rs 68.86 crore and by today or tomorrow, The Kerala Story will surpass the business of Bholaa (Rs 82.04 crore) to become the fourth-highest Bollywood grosser of 2023. In fact, the film is expected to enter the Rs 100 crore club by the end of its second weekend and will become the fourth film to hit the century after Pathaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Standing ovation in theatres , the honourable PM mentioning our film #TheKeralaStory ,critics and audience applauding my performance , HOUSEFULL messages from so many of you, bumper opening ! I could never have dreamed of so much. All your dreams for me are coming true ❤️… pic.twitter.com/iK8U3Sf0Bm — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) May 6, 2023

While the film has been declared tax-free in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, it has been banned in West Bengal along with a precautionary statement in Tamil Nadu.

Celebs like Anurag Kashyap, Shabana Azmi along with several political personalities have bashed the West Bengal decision of banning The Kerala Story. Since Vidyut Jammwal’s IB 17 and Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Chatrapathi are hitting the screens tomorrow, the Adah Sharma starrer might face a screen crunch at the ticket windows.

Directed by Sudipto Sen of The Last Monk fame, The Kerala Story is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under his banner Sunshine Pictures. The film also features Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, Vijay Krishna, Pranay Pachauri, Pranav Misshra and Siddhi Idnani in prominent roles.

