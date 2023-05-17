Director Sudipto Sen’s The Kerala Story has emerged the second-highest Bollywood grosser of 2023 in 12 days flat at the box office. The film raked in Rs 9.65 crore yesterday and currently stands with a grand total of Rs 156.69 crore. It has surpassed the business of Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (Rs 149.05 crore) to achieve this feat in the domestic market

FINALLY !!! #TheKeralaStory releasing in the UK 😅❤️ this is me showing my new friend my elephant videos and @snehal291986 आई convincing me to eat lunch in the break because then ‘shot ready ‘ will happen and then during crying scenes how to eat? But naye dost ko sab videos show… pic.twitter.com/WD4fON0k9D — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) May 17, 2023

The first position is held by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan with an insane collection of Rs 543.05 crore, which makes the mass entertainer highest grossing Bollywood film of all time.

Looking at the tremendous trend, we can definitely expect The Kerala Story to enter the Rs 200 crore club at the box office. However, with Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa’s Fast X arriving at the ticket windows this Friday, we will see the Adah Sharma starrer facing a solid screen crunch.

Talking about the humongous success of the film, actress Yogita Bihani told Firstpost, ‘This has been something that I never expected, honestly. Every day there is a realization that oh, the film is reaching here, so many people are watching it, so many people are appreciating it, so many people are messaging me, you know. When you touch people’s lives, they really put that effort, especially if they know you. They have been trying to get in touch with me through friends, family, and messaging me on Instagram and that’s unreal.’

