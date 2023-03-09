Shah Rukh Khan, who has been basking in success of Pathaan, thanked everyone for showering love on his recently-released film. Taking to Twitter, the Bollywood superstar said that the film’s success is ‘strictly personal’. “ITS NOT THE BUSINESS….ITS STRICTLY PERSONAL,” he said. SRK further wrote that entertaining people could be their business but if they do not take it personally, it will not be a success.

“Making people smile and entertaining them is our business and if we don’t take it personally….it will never fly. Thanks to all who gave Pathaan love and all who worked on the film and proved ki mehnat lagan aur bharosa abhi Zinda Hai.Jai Hind,” Khan tweeted.

“ITS NOT THE BUSINESS….ITS STRICTLY PERSONAL”. Making ppl smile & entertaining them is our business & if we don’t take it personally….it will never fly. Thanks to all who gave Pathaan love & all who worked on the film & proved ki mehnat lagan aur bharosa abhi Zinda Hai.Jai Hind — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 8, 2023

The Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer seemed to have broken all box office records and minted more than Rs 500 crore in India. Breaking the record of Baahubali 2, Pathaan became the highest-grossing Hindi film ever. According to a tweet by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Pathaan has earned Rs 536.77 crore in the country.

Adarsh said, “#Pathaan witnesses an upward trend on [sixth] Tue due to partial holiday… Collects ₹ 1 cr+ yet again… [Week 6] Fri 1.05 cr, Sat 2.05 cr, Sun 2.55 cr, Mon 75 lacs, Tue 1.25 cr. Total: ₹ 518.30 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Pathaan #Tamil + #Telugu [Week 6] Fri 2 lacs, Sat 5 lacs, Sun 10 lacs, Mon 2 lacs, Tue 4 lacs. Total: ₹ 18.47 cr. NOTE: #Pathaan #Hindi + #Tamil + #Telugu *combined* biz: ₹ 536.77 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC.”

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, Pathaan also stars John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana among others. Released on 25 January, the film is written by Shridhar Raghavan and produced by Yash Raj Films.

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Atlee’s upcoming action thriller, Jawan which is set to hit theatres on 2 June. He also has Rajkumar Hirani’s next Dunki in the pipeline where he will be seen opposite Taapsee Pannu. Dunki is expected to release in December this year.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.