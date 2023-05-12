Ali Fazal: 'Thrilled to be attending the international premiere of Fast X in Rome with Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa'
In addition to his international work, Ali Fazal is also busy on the work front in India. He will soon be seen in Khufiya with Tabu, Metro In Dino with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sara Ali Khan, and the third season of India's biggest OTT series, Mirzapur.
Ali Fazal, known for his roles in major international films, is set to attend the international premiere of Fast X in Rome. The actor made his international debut with the mega-action franchise Fast and the Furious’ 7th instalment film, and has been invited to attend the premiere as part of his past involvement with the franchise. Fazal will be seen alongside Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa at the premiere, which is taking place on May 11th in the Italian capital.
Since his international debut, Ali Fazal has made headlines with his performances in major international films, including his titular lead in Victoria and Abdul alongside Dame Judi Dench and Death on the Nile alongside Gal Gadot. Fazal will soon be flying off to the US, where he will be promoting his next big Hollywood release, Kandahar with Gerard Butler. The actor continues to make waves in both India and the international film industry, and his fans can’t wait to see what he has in store for them next.
Speaking of this Ali said, “I am thrilled to be attending the international premiere of Fast X in Rome, and it is an honor to have been invited as part of my past involvement with the franchise. This is where it all began for me when it comes to my work globally, and I am grateful for the opportunities that this franchise has given me. I am excited to reunite with the cast and crew, and I look forward to seeing what’s in store this time of the action magic that they have created .”
