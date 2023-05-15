Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story is not only turning out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the year but also in the history of Indian cinema as it is showing insane trending at the box office.

The human drama has achieved a rare feat, which has been achieved by very few films in the past at the box office. The collections of The Kerala Story in the second weekend are more than the opening weekend, which shows its dominance across the country.

From the real mom of the girl who played Shalini Unnikrishnan in #TheKeralaStory ❤️#VipulAmrutlalShah @sudiptoSENtlm @Aashin_A_Shah @sunshinepicture @adah_sharma @iyogitabihani @soniabalani9 @SiddhiIdnani @akavijaykrishna @pachauripranay @pranavmisshra #SunshinePictures… pic.twitter.com/aOGc4kocEY

After collecting a mammoth amount of Rs 19.50 crore on Saturday, it went over on Sunday and raked in around Rs 24 crore. The film currently stands with a grand total of around Rs 136 crore. While it has already crossed the lifetime business of Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (Rs 110.03 crore), it is expected to surpass the collections of Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (Rs 149.05 crore) by today or tomorrow to emerge the second highest grosser of the year after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

While Rs 200 crore for The Kerala Story is pretty much on the cards, the film might slow down in its third weekend as Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa’s Fast X is arriving at the box office.

Actress Yogita Bihani, who plays a key role in the movie, opened up about the film’s success in an interview with Firstpost and said, “When you touch people’s lives, they really put that effort, especially if they know you. They have been trying to get in touch with me through friends, family, and messaging me on Instagram and that’s unreal.”

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Sunshine Pictures, the film is directed by Sudipto Sen and also features Sonia Balani, Siddhi Idnani, Vijay Krishna, Pranay Pachauri and Pranav Misshra in prominent roles.