The Kerala Story beats Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan & Bholaa at the box office - here's how
The Kerala Story features Adah Sharma and Yogita Bihani in prominent roles.
Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story is simply unstoppable at the box office. After enjoying a humongous weekend, the human drama is enjoying a solid trend in the weekdays. In fact, the Tuesday collections of the film are better than Monday’s as it raked in around Rs 11 crore yesterday.
With this solid business, The Kerala Story has emerged the second-highest first Tuesday grosser of 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (Rs 23 crore) beating Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (Rs 6.02 crore), Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (Rs 6.12 crore) and Bholaa (Rs 4.40 crore).
Standing ovation in theatres , the honourable PM mentioning our film #TheKeralaStory ,critics and audience applauding my performance , HOUSEFULL messages from so many of you, bumper opening ! I could never have dreamed of so much. All your dreams for me are coming true ❤️… pic.twitter.com/iK8U3Sf0Bm
— Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) May 6, 2023
Since Vidyut Jammwal’s IB 71 and Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Chatrapathi are hitting the screens this week, it would be interesting to see how The Kerala Story holds at the box office.
Despite the film’s exceptional performance, it got banned in West Bengal as CM Mamta Banerjee stated it is a distorted story and propaganda of BJP.
Those who speak of banning #The Kerala Story are as wrong as those who wanted to ban Aamir Khan’s #Laal Singh Chaadha. Once a film has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification nobody has the right to become an extra constitutional authority .
— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) May 8, 2023
However, the film has been declared tax-free in the states of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Directed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story also stars Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, Siddhi Idnani, Vijay Krishna, Pranay Pachauri and Pranav Misshra in key roles.
