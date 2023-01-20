Recently, Vivek Agnihotri took to his Twitter account to share the news of The Kashmir Files’ rerelease and wrote- “ This is the first time ever a film is releasing twice in a year. If you missed watching it on BIG SCREEN, book your tickets NOW.”

ANNOUNCEMENT: #TheKashmirFiles is re-releasing on 19th January – The Kashmiri Hindu Genocide Day. This is the first time ever a film is releasing twice in a year. If you missed watching it on BIG SCREEN, book your tickets NOW👇. https://t.co/LP0NKokbaehttps://t.co/J7s03w8P31 pic.twitter.com/TNxhq0L68V — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 18, 2023

It released last year on March 11 and was a massive blockbuster with the total collections of over Rs 250 crore. Fans are not happy with this news as they feel this is an attempt to eat into the collections of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Here are some reactions:

#TheKashmirFiles is being used as a tool to dent #Pathan .. nafrat ki aandhi chalrahi hai apni bhi patang udalo, aur yeh tou opportunist hai .. #PathanDekhegaHindustan — Ali Syed (@ali_syedd) January 18, 2023

Koi nahi dekhne wala Tera Kashmir piles — YFI (@Ankit19438349) January 18, 2023

Hey u propaganda Film maker — Pravinsinh (@Pravins05083578) January 18, 2023

I am going to watch AGAIN, though it is painful to watch. — Soham (@brahmavidvariya) January 18, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, also starring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, is all set for a grand release on January 25. And as per reports, it has made an all time record in its advance booking by earning over Rs 5 crore. Khan’s Happy New Year that came out in 2014 made an all-time record by collecting Rs 44 crore on Day 1. Will this film surpass that figure?

