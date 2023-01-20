Entertainment

'The Kashmir Files being used to dent Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan,' says a user as Vivek Agnihotri’s film rereleases

Vivek Agnihotri took to his Twitter account to share the news and wrote- 'This is the first time ever a film is releasing twice in a year. If you missed watching it on BIG SCREEN, book your tickets NOW.'

FP Staff January 20, 2023 14:07:31 IST
Shah Rukh Khan and Vivek Agnihotri

Recently, Vivek Agnihotri took to his Twitter account to share the news of The Kashmir Files’ rerelease and wrote- “ This is the first time ever a film is releasing twice in a year. If you missed watching it on BIG SCREEN, book your tickets NOW.”

It released last year on March 11 and was a massive blockbuster with the total collections of over Rs 250 crore. Fans are not happy with this news as they feel this is an attempt to eat into the collections of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Here are some reactions:

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, also starring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, is all set for a grand release on January 25. And as per reports, it has made an all time record in its advance booking by earning over Rs 5 crore. Khan’s Happy New Year that came out in 2014 made an all-time record by collecting Rs 44 crore on Day 1. Will this film surpass that figure?

