Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan makes all time record in its advance booking by earning over Rs 5 crore
Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, also starring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, is all set for a grand release on January 25. And as per reports, it has made an all time record in its advance booking by earning over Rs 5 crore. Khan’s Happy New Year that came out in 2014 made an all-time record by collecting Rs 44 crore on Day 1. Will this film surpass that figure?
#Pathaan crosses 5 cr advance bookings in India. All Time Record Fastest. @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/SyxwM4OgVA
— Indian Box Office (@box_oficeIndian) January 19, 2023
After garnering a humongous response in the overseas markets through its advance bookings, the makers of the spy-actioner recently opened the booking windows in the domestic circuit and as expected the response is simply terrific.
Apart from the normal 2D format, the film is also releasing in IMAX and 4DX formats and moviegoers are preferring the latter, especially in the metro cities of Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and others.
Looking at the current buzz and scenario, we can totally expect Pathaan to take a grand opening of around Rs 40 crore and if the film gets extraordinary momentum in the evening and night shows it can surpass the opening day business of Happy New Year (Rs 44.97 crore) to emerge SRK’s biggest opener of all-time.
Biggest openers of Shah Rukh Khan
Happy New Year: Rs 44.97 crore
Chennai Express: Rs 33.12 crore
Dilwale: Rs 21 crore
Raees: Rs 20.42 crore
Zero: Rs 19.35 crore
Fan: Rs 19.20 crore
Directed by Siddharth Anand of War, Bang Bang, Bachna Ae Haseeno and Salmaan Namaste fame, the film is produced under the banner of YRF and also features Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in supporting roles. The film is set to hit the screens on 25 January during the Republic Day weekend and will lock horns with Rajkumar Santoshi’s Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh at the box office.
