Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, also starring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, is all set for a grand release on January 25. And as per reports, it has made an all time record in its advance booking by earning over Rs 5 crore. Khan’s Happy New Year that came out in 2014 made an all-time record by collecting Rs 44 crore on Day 1. Will this film surpass that figure?

#Pathaan crosses 5 cr advance bookings in India. All Time Record Fastest. @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/SyxwM4OgVA — Indian Box Office (@box_oficeIndian) January 19, 2023

After garnering a humongous response in the overseas markets through its advance bookings, the makers of the spy-actioner recently opened the booking windows in the domestic circuit and as expected the response is simply terrific.